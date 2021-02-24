Drivers Can Report Potholes, Vehicle Damage To ODOT

Potholes are already forming as the roads have been taking a beating from the freezing and thawing of the winter months.

If your vehicle is damaged by a pothole in Ohio the state might pay for the repairs.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is urging people to report damage to vehicles caused by the potholes or debris on the road immediately.

Then, a claim agent with the state will be in touch to assess the damage and possibly offer compensation.

ODOT points out that they are responsible only for Interstate, U.S. and State Routes, outside of municipalities

For more information on the process, click here to go the ODOT website.