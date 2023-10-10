Drivers Cited For Distracted Driving

(ONN) – More than two dozen drivers were hit with citations for distracted driving over the weekend in northwest Ohio.

The enforcement effort was part of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s weekend blitz to remind drivers of the distracted driving law that became enforceable recently.

A total of 27 drivers were cited during the weekend enforcement effort.

Law enforcement now has probable cause to pull people over if they see them using a phone or other devices while driving.

A driver found guilty can face fines up to $150 and have two points added to their license.

That’s just for the first offense, and go higher with additional offenses.