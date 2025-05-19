Drivers Reminded To Share The Road With Farm Equipment

(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

As planting season is in full swing, you’ll be seeing more agricultural machinery on the roads.

These vehicles move much slower than typical traffic and may take up more space.

Please use extra caution:

Be patient — don’t rush to pass.

Give farm equipment plenty of room.

Watch for wide turns or sudden stops.

Look for flashing lights and slow-moving vehicle signs.

Our local farmers are working hard to feed our communities. Let’s all do our part to keep them — and everyone else — safe on the road.