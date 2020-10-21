Drop Boxes For Old Medications Available In Findlay
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 24th.
The Findlay Police Department says, due to the ongoing pandemic, it will not be hosting its semi-annual Take Back event this fall.
However, they say the disposal of unused and expired medications remains a very important issue.
Police are reminding people that there’s a drop box just inside the entrance to the City of Findlay Municipal Building that’s available at any time.
There’s also a drop box in the entrance to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
Learn more about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day here.