Drop In Active COVID-19 Cases In Hancock County

The number of active COVID cases took a dip in the latest numbers from Hancock Public Health.

The agency on Friday reported a total of 114 active cases, which is a drop of 29 from Wednesday.

Total cases went up by 22 cases to 1,063.

Two more Hancock County residents have died of the virus and the death toll now stands at 26.

State data shows Putnam County has had 1,016 cases and 27 deaths.

Both Hancock and Putnam Counties are considered a “high incidence” county.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

Statewide, 2,518 new cases were reported on Friday, which is another single-day record, along with 23 new deaths.

Overall, there have been 192,948 cases in the state and 5,184 deaths.