Drop In Active COVID Cases In Hancock County

The number of overall cases went up while the number of active cases went down in the latest COVID-19 data from Hancock Public Health.

Health officials say, as of Friday, there have been 554 cases in Hancock County, an increase of 20 from Wednesday.

The number of active cases was at 37 on Friday, a drop of 17 from Wednesday.

Four patients were hospitalized as of Friday and one was in the ICU.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or isolation.

Hancock Public Health says 50 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and seven residents have died from it.

Hancock County is at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.