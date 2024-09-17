Drought Conditions Worsening In Ohio

(ONN) – According to the US Drought Monitor, 87 of 88 Ohio counties are now under drought conditions.

More than 20 percent of the state is classified as under exceptional drought and another 60 percent is seeing severe or extreme drought.

With little to no rain in the forecast, those numbers are expected to increase.

The impact on Ohio farmers is devastating.

Farmers are harvesting soybeans and corn now, more than 30 days ahead of schedule in an effort to salvage what they can.

22 counties have been declared natural disasters with 16 more eligible for assistance from the US Department of Agriculture.

In some cases, field yield is down 50 percent from last year.