Drug Dealer Sentenced In Connection With Man’s OD Death

A Fostoria man authorities said provided the illegal drugs that led to a man’s overdose death was sentenced to prison.

Kegan Woodland, 31, was sentenced to 12 to 16 years behind bars after pleading guilty to nine counts including trafficking in heroin, corrupting another with drugs and involuntary manslaughter.

In January of 2021, Fostoria police responded to an address on Sandusky Street on the report of a deceased man and officers found Dwaine D. Sexton, 50, dead of an apparent overdose.

During the investigation, police said it was determined that Woodland provided the illegal drugs that contributed to Sexton’s death.