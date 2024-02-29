Drug Interdiction Event Includes Prevention/Treatment Aspect

(From the Hancock County METRICH Enforcement Unit)

On 2/28/2024 the Hancock County Metrich Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Family Resource Center conducted a drug and criminal interdiction blitz in Findlay and Hancock County, Ohio.

The detail resulted in the following:

Traffic Stops: 59

Citations: 15

Felony Arrests: 3

Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

Arrest Warrants: 2

Vehicle Searches: 5

Marijuana Seized: 10 lbs.

Fentanyl: 1.0 gm

Cash: $100,000

This is one of several multi-agency events that are planned for the area and part of the numerous scheduled around the state of Ohio.

Wednesday’s blitz was the first locally to include coordinators from the Family Resource Center. The purpose is to include the prevention/ treatment aspect with those in the community struggling with addiction and substance abuse. Our hope is to connect them to treatment and resources as soon as possible.

The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.