Drug Overdoses Increasing In Hancock County

Hancock County health officials say the county is experiencing an increase in drug overdoses.

Hancock Public Health says there have been seven suspected overdoses this week.

Health officials say since each person was revived with Narcan, the overdoses were likely caused by opioids.

Hancock Public Health is encouraging anyone in need to reach out for Narcan, and they can even deliver it if necessary.

“A person cannot achieve recovery if they are not alive,” said Gary Bright, Injury Prevention Coordinator with Hancock Public Health.

In September, they held a Narcan distribution event in Findlay.

Click here for more information about Narcan and how to receive a kit of the medication.

People can also call Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105 for more information.