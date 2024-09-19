Drug Task Force Arrests 2 In Findlay

(From the Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit)

On 09/18/24 at approx. 2300 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force assisted by the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) executed a narcotic search warrant at 404 Lester Ave., Findlay, Ohio.

The search of the residence yielded 37.78 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 10.93 grams of suspected Fentanyl, Prescription Pills, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Other items indicative of drug trafficking and cash were also seized.

As a result of the search the following persons were arrested and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center:

Nicholas Lambert (age 48)

404 Lester Ave.

Findlay, Ohio

Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine Felony 2, Possession of Fentanyl Felony 2

Active Warrants: Findlay Municipal Court for Driving Under Suspension, Petty theft, Hancock County Sheriff’s Felony warrants for 2 counts trafficking in fentanyl related compounds F-2, and aggravated trafficking F4.

Phillip Bibler (age 31)

404 Lester Ave

Findlay, Ohio

Active Warrants: Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Warrants 2 counts trafficking in Fentanyl related compound F4 and F5, Aggravated trafficking F3

Additional charges of drug trafficking, possession of drugs, and permitting drug abuse are expected at the conclusion of this investigation.

The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.

METRICH Crime Tip Hotline: 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463) or download the METRICH enforcement unit mobile app to “Submit a Tip.”