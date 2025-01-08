Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant, Arrests Two Men

(From the Seneca County Drug Task Force)

On Monday, January 06, 2025, Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with additional Officers from the Fostoria Police Department and the Hancock County Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant on a residence located at 1240 N. Countyline St. (upstairs apartment), in the City of Fostoria, Seneca County, Ohio, that being the residence of Tristin Conley and Christopher Pryor.

The search warrant signed by Judge Damon Alt, Seneca County Common Pleas Court, led to the confiscation of suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected LSD, Criminal Tools, a “sawed-off” shotgun, Drug Paraphernalia & US Currency.

Arrested were Tristin Conley, 23 YOA, Fostoria, Ohio, for Tampering with Evidence and Having Weapons Under Disability and Christopher Pryor, 32 YOA, for Permitting Drug Abuse and possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Additional charges of Trafficking Crack Cocaine, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and Possession of LSD are pending at the conclusion of the entire drug investigation. Conley and Pryor are being held at the Seneca County Jail pending further court proceedings.

“Crack Cocaine abuse is associated with both violent and income-generating crimes. And over the years, it has certainly negatively impacted our community. The residence has been under investigation for quite some time, and I’m pleased to see the conclusion of the investigation by shutting the place down. And, of course, removing another firearm from the criminal’s hands!”……Chief Gabriel Wedge, Fostoria Police Department, said.

I would encourage citizens to continue reporting suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at Local 419-443-0463, ext: 1140