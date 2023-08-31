Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant At Findlay Residence

The Findlay Police Department says two people were arrested when a task force executed a search warrant at a residence as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

The search warrant was executed at 430 Oak Avenue, Lot 1 on Wednesday night.

The search of the residence yielded suspected crack cocaine, several items of drug paraphernalia and some cash, according to police.

Police said Jeffrey L. Williams, 47, and Emily S. Smith, 34, were arrested and booked at the Hancock County Jail.

Williams was facing a charge of possession of crack cocaine, while Smith had two active warrants and was being held for probation violations.

Police say additional charges of drug trafficking are expected at the conclusion of their investigation.