Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant At Findlay Residence

A Findlay woman is facing charges after a drug task force searched her residence.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at 301 Edith Avenue on Monday night.

They say the search of the residence yielded a large amount of crack and powder cocaine, methamphetamines, Fentanyl mix, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana.

Cash and other drug paraphernalia was also seized, according to police.

The task force says Ashley D. Woods, 35, was arrested and booked at the Hancock County Justice Center.

She’s facing charges of possession of crack/cocaine and meth.

Additional charges of drug trafficking are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.