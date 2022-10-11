Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant At Fostoria House

The Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with additional agencies, executed a drug-related search warrant at a Fostoria house.

The task force says the house at 1009 Buckley Street is the residence of Jamie M. Tornow, 46, Alexander J. Ferguson, 34, and April L. Iannantunono, 30.

The task force says the search of the residence yielded suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, criminal tools and evidence of drug trafficking and use.

Additional charges, including trafficking in fentanyl, are pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Fostoria Police Chief Gabe Wedge said this extensive investigation stemmed from citizen complaints and will improve the quality of life in the community.