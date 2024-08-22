Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant At Fostoria Residence

(From the Seneca County Drug Task Force)

On Wednesday, August 21st, 2024, the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with additional Officers from the Fostoria Police Department, the Sandusky County Drug Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a drug-related search warrant on a residence located at 506 Columbus Avenue, in the City of Fostoria, Seneca County, Ohio, which is the residence of Jamie Jones, 44 YOA and Marlana Jones, 42 YOA.

The search warrant signed by Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Judge Rhonda Best led to the confiscation of suspected Oxycodone Pills, Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, Criminal Tools, Firearms & US Currency.

The investigation is presently an “ongoing” investigation. The charges of Illegal Possession of Oxycodone Pills, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of Criminal Tools are all pending on the residents in the conclusion of the entire drug investigation.

Fostoria Police Department’s Canine Unit was also utilized to assist with executing the search warrant on the residence.

“The cooperation & efforts from the participating agencies were instrumental to the success of this investigation. The Fostoria Police Department, along with the METRICH Unit, continues to focus on the problem drug areas in our communities & with assistance from citizens in our community, we are capable of removing drugs and guns from our streets & prosecuting the offenders,” Chief Gabriel Wedge, Fostoria Police Department, said.

“I would encourage citizens to continue reporting suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at Local 419-443-0463, ext. 1140.”