Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant In Fostoria

The Seneca County Drug Task Force executed a drug-related search warrant with the assistance of the Fostoria Police Department.

Authorities say the search warrant was executed at 912 South Poplar Street in Fostoria, that being the residence of Robert A. Hall, 42, and Brittany Garner, 33.

The task force says the search revealed suspected fentanyl, meth, and other items indicative of drug trafficking.

Hall was arrested for an active warrant in Seneca County and Garner for obstruction of official business.

Police Chief Gabe Wedge said that address has been the source of numerous drug complaints and the collaboration between agencies is an example of the proactive police work necessary to combat drugs in their communities.