Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant In Fostoria

A drug task force arrested a Fostoria man on suspicion of drug trafficking after executing a search warrant at the man’s residence.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with the Fostoria Police Division, Tiffin Police Department and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at an apartment at 130 West Lytle Street in Fostoria, the residence of Richard ‘Fred’ Seaburn III, 52.

The search revealed suspected drugs, criminal tools, drug paraphernalia and other items indicative of drug use and drug trafficking, authorities said.

Seaburn, who was out on parole from a drug trafficking case in 2016, was arrested and taken to the Seneca County Jail on a parole violation.

“The task force has continued to receive complaints of suspected drug trafficking by Mr. Seaburn, who apparently hasn’t learned from his mistakes,” said Fostoria Police Chief Gabe Wedge.

“Hopefully this sends a clear message to these dealers that we will not stop pursuing them if they continue to sell their drugs in our community!”