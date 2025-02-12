Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant On Residence

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

On Monday, February 10, 2025, the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with additional Deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, and Agents from the Sandusky County Drug Task Force, executed a drug-related search warrant on a residence located at 7715 N. Co. Road 29, Flatrock, Seneca County, Ohio, which is the residence of Paul Buchanan, 36 YOA. ​

The search warrant signed by Judge Damon Alt, Seneca County Common Pleas Court led to the confiscation of suspected Methamphetamine, Criminal Tools, & Firearms.

The investigation is presently an “ongoing” investigation. The charges of Illegal Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Criminal Tools are all pending on the residents in the conclusion of the entire drug investigation.

“Task Force Agents and Deputies who were executing the Search Warrant on the residence immediately contacted Seneca County Children Services for assistance when they entered the residence and discovered two small children living in dreadful living conditions. Besides the illegal drugs discovered in the residence, there was a range of factors that threaten the safety of the children, including unhygienic conditions, inadequate sanitary conditions, exposure to dangerous substances and objects, and insect infestations. I’m always pleased to see drugs removed from our community, but I’m even more grateful that the children were removed from that unhealthy and unsafe environment!”

Sheriff Fredrick W. Stevens

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office