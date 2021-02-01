Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant

A Tiffin man is facing charges after a drug task force searched his residence.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit says it conducted a search warrant at the Main Street residence of Aaron D. Gannon, 36, on Sunday.

Authorities say the search warrant unveiled suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money.

Charges for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia are pending, as are charges for domestic violence and unlawful restraint.

“The Task Force was receiving a lot of drug intelligence on that specific residence, reporting suspected drug activity for some time,” said Interim Tiffin Police Chief Jason Windsor.

“We have been seeing an increase in Methamphetamine related calls throughout the entire county and area Law Enforcement has made it a priority to address those citizen complaints. This operation was successful due to help from the community and teamwork between all Seneca County Law Enforcement agencies.”

The task force encourages citizens to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at Local #443-0463; ext: 1140.