Drug Task Force Makes Arrest In Fostoria

A man who was already facing drug charges in Hancock County is now facing even more in Seneca County.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force, along with additional officers from the Fostoria Police Department, executed a search warrant on South Vine Street in Fostoria following a suspected drug overdose.

Authorities say the search warrant revealed suspected Fentanyl, suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The task force says Brandon L. Myers, 33, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation out of Seneca County.

They say Myers was out on bond through Hancock County Common Pleas Court for a pending Fentanyl possession charge.

The task force says Myers will have additional charges for trafficking in drugs, corrupting another with drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from this operation.

He’s being held at the Seneca County Jail pending court proceedings.

“With the recent rise in drug overdoses in our area, we continue to show our commitment to sending the message that we will seek out and focus our resources on those who sell these drugs in our community,” said Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno.

He encourages people to continue to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 419-443-0463 ext: 1140.

Authorities last week issued a warning about a batch of heroin laced with Fentanyl that caused three fatal overdoses.

(picture courtesy of the Seneca County Drug Task Force)