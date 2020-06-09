Drug Task Force Makes Two Arrests In Findlay

Two Findlay men were arrested after a drug task force searched their residence.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force and the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at 8167 Oakwood Drive in Findlay on Tuesday.

The task force says they found a large amount of marijuana, LSD, a handgun, cash and other drug paraphernalia when they searched the residence.

The two people arrested were Henry Palacios, 23, and Cruzito Sanchez, 19.

Both are facing possession charges, and charges of drug trafficking are expected at the end of the investigation.