Drug Task Force Searches Findlay Residence, Makes Arrests

The Findlay Police Department says four people were arrested after a drug task force executed a search warrant at a Findlay residence.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 1215 Crystal Glen Boulevard Apt. D on Thursday morning.

Authorities said the task force had fielded numerous complaints on the address.

The task force said a search of the apartment yielded suspected crack cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as paraphernalia indicating drug use and trafficking.

According to the task force, arrested were Michael S. Hummel, 33, Tyler Vantrease, 43, Jon R. Pinkney, 38, and Russell Rash, 20.

The task force said additional charges of drug trafficking are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.