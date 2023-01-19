Drug Task Force Searches Findlay Residence, Makes Two Arrests

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force and Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), along with Findlay Fire Department Tactical EMS executed a search warrant at 345 East Sandusky Street Apt. 3, in Findlay.

The task force said the search of the residence yielded methamphetamine, numerous prescription pills, marijuana and THC products along with a large amount of drug paraphernalia as well as other items indicative of drug trafficking.

The task force said the evidence substantiated the ongoing investigation into the residence for suspected drug possession and drug trafficking.

As a result of the search the following people were arrested and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center:

Davina M. Martinez (age 45) and James K. Rhine (age 46).

They are facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and additional charges of drug trafficking and drug possession are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.