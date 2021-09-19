Drug Task Force Searches Fostoria Residence, Makes Arrest

The Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit says a woman was arrested after a search warrant was executed at her residence.

Police say Mara D. Simpson, 32, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the Findlay Police Department and taken to the Hancock County Jail.

The drug task force says a search of 638 Maple Street in Fostoria on Friday revealed suspected methamphetamine, a gun, money and drug paraphernalia.

Police say Simpson has charges pending that include possession and trafficking in drugs, having a weapon under disability and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said their department had been receiving a lot of drug intelligence on that specific residence and he considers the investigation to be successful due to drugs and a gun being removed from the community and having citizens’ complaints addressed.

He encourages anyone to report suspicious activity to their local police agency.