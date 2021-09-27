Drug Task Force Searches McComb Residence

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in McComb.

Authorities say the warrant at 335 North Park Drive was based on several citizen complaints and a multi-week investigation into the residence.

The task force says a search of the residence yielded more than 200 grams of marijuana and numerous THC edibles and THC vape cartridges.

Also seized was cash, one handgun and numerous additional items indicative of drug trafficking, according to authorities.

No arrests were made at the time of the search warrant.

Authorities say charges of drug trafficking, drug possession, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and endangering children are pending the lab results.