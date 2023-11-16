Drug Trafficker Sentenced To Prison

An habitual drug offender was sentenced in Seneca County Common Pleas Court after accepting a plea agreement on multiple counts of drug trafficking.

Richard ‘Fred’ Seaburn III was sentenced to 14 to 19 ½ years in prison, with 11 years mandatory.

The sentence was the result of three separate drug investigations into Seaburn in Fostoria beginning in June of 2021.

“Mr. Seaburn’s history of drug trafficking in Seneca County spanned over 20 years,” said Det. Brandon Bell with the Seneca County Drug Task Force METRICH Enforcement Unit.

“His continued action over the past two decades has shown he is not amenable to changing his behavior and an extended prison sentence is the only option.”