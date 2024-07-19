Drug Trafficking Investigation Ends In Man’s Arrest, Seizure Of Illegal Drugs

(From the Seneca County Drug Task Force)

On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with additional Officers from the Sandusky County Drug Task Force, Columbus DEA and the Ottawa County Major Crimes Task Force, ended a three-month drug operation involving Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force’s investigation was a collaboration of multiple area Law Enforcement agencies which unveiled an illicit drug trafficking ring out of Columbus, Ohio and into Seneca and Sandusky County area.

The three-month investigation led to the confiscation of approximately eleven pounds of Methamphetamine, two kilograms of Cocaine, four ounces of Fentanyl, four ounces of Crack Cocaine and three firearms.

The investigation was presented to the Seneca County Grand Jury, which resulted in multiple indictments/arrest warrants for a Justice Anthony Slane, 26 YOA, Clyde, Ohio.

Slane was arrested on multiple counts of Trafficking in Drugs, two First degree Felonies, and two Third degree Felonies for his involvement in illicit drug trafficking ring.

He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear out of Sandusky County.

“The collaboration between all the local and federal agencies was instrumental to the success of this investigation. It’s always considered a “good day” and a success when that many firearms and that amount of drugs were prevented from reaching the streets in our community. All the Task Force Agents involved should be commended for a job well done!”……Chief Deputy Charles W. Boyer/Unit coordinator, said.

I would encourage citizens to continue reporting suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at Local 419-443-0463, ext: 1140.