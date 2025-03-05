Drugs And Guns Seized By Task Force

(From the Seneca County Drug Task Force)

On March 4, 2025, the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with additional Officers from the Fostoria Police Division, attempted to stop a vehicle occupied by William “Billy” North in the front passenger seat and driven by David Helms Jr. out of Findlay, OH for a traffic offense. The suspect’s vehicle led officers on a short pursuit before stopping in a nearby alley, at which time William North fled from the front passenger seat of the vehicle on foot. North was eventually located in a nearby residence and suspected crack cocaine was located in his coat pocket. Also, located in the passenger door of the vehicle was a large amount of suspected cocaine.

The investigation led to an application for a search warrant which was executed at 345 W Lytle St, Fostoria Motel, Rm 14, Fostoria, Seneca County, Ohio. The search warrant was signed by Judge Damon Alt, Seneca County Common Pleas Court, which led to the confiscation of additional criminal tools and two firearms. One of the firearms was found to be stolen out of Allen County.

Arrested was William R. North, 38 YOA, Fostoria, Ohio for Obstruction of Official Business. Additional charges of Weapons Under Disability, Criminal Tools, and Trafficking in Cocaine a Felony of the Second Degree are pending on William North upon conclusion of the entire investigation. Also charged was David L. Helms Jr., 39 YOA, Findlay, Ohio for Failure to comply with order or signal of Police Officer.

“The immediate apprehension by our Officers was instrumental to the success of this investigation. The Task Force was receiving a lot of drug intelligence on that specific location reporting suspected drug activity for some time. We will continue to utilize all of the resources we have available to pursue these individuals who continue to poison our city. Today’s search warrant on this location and the apprehension of the suspects involved send a clear message that this activity is not welcome in this community!” Chief Gabe Wedge, Fostoria Police Division said.

I would encourage citizens to continue reporting suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at Local 419-443-0463, ext: 1140