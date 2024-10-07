Dumont Building Renovation Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

A ribbon-cutting celebration was held for the renovated Dumont Building in downtown Ottawa. (video below)

The Dumont Building, located at 202 West Main Street, underwent a complete revitalization, headed up by Technicon Design Group, to preserve its legacy for future generations.

We spoke with Amy Sealts, Director of Economic Development for Putnam County, after the ribbon-cutting to get some of the history of the building and the effort that went into its revitalization.

The completed revitalization of The Dumont Building includes a modern place for dining, working, gathering, and collaborating.

The Dumont Building accommodates offices for multiple businesses including: Technicon Design Group, Ottawa Brewing Company, Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation, The Barndo Company, UDemand Health, Charles Construction Services, and Huston Insurance.