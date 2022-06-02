Eagle Creek Flood Basin Receives Bulk Of Funding

Ohio lawmakers have approved another $30 million for the Eagle Creek Floodwater Storage Basin project just south of Findlay.

That brings the total amount of state money approved for the basin to $60 million, which is the estimated cost of the project.

State Rep. Jon Cross was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the project, and you can listen to that interview by clicking here.

Project Manager Steve Wilson previously told WFIN he believes the storage basin will have a great impact on flood reduction in Findlay once it’s completed.

He says the basin will reduce the 100-year flood elevation on the Blanchard River at Main Street in Findlay by around a foot and a half, which is on top of the benefits being seen from other flood mitigation projects like benching and removing flood-prone properties.

The 600 to 800-acre storage basin will be constructed west of U.S. 68 and just north of Township Road 49, just south of Findlay.

In July of 2021, the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District Court voted to add the Eagle Creek Floodwater Storage Basin to their official plan.