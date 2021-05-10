Eagle Creek Flooding Closing Roads, Approaching Homes

The Flood Warning for Eagle Creek in Findlay has been extended through Monday night.

The creek has risen to more than 10 feet, which is a foot above flood stage of 9 feet.

Flooding is closing some roads and encroaching upon houses.

This video was taken at 6th Street and Brookside Drive.

The Flood Warning for the Blanchard River in Findlay goes until until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say the river was expected to rise to above flood stage of 12 feet and crest at 12.8 feet on Monday afternoon.

The picture and video in this story are from around 12:30 Monday afternoon.

