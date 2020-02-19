Early Voting Begins For Ohio’s March Primary

Primary election season has begun in Ohio.

Today (Wednesday), Ohio voters can begin voting in the primary election.

You can vote early in person at your board of elections or you can call them, request an absentee ballot be mailed to you and fill it out and mail it back.

The Hancock County Board of Elections is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the rest of the week.

If you don’t want to vote early, you can wait until the official voting day which is March 17th.

The polls will be open that day at 6:30 a.m.

WFIN is holding two candidate forums.

Tonight (Wednesday) the forum will feature current Hancock County Sheriff Michael Heldman and primary challengers Tim Saltzman and Verl Warnimont.

The forum begins at 5 p.m. from the University of Findlay’s Alumni Memorial Union.

Then next Wednesday, February 26th, a forum will be held featuring the Republican primary candidates for Hancock County Commissioner.

Ohio’s primary election this year is on March 17th, which is St. Patrick’s Day.