Early Voting Begins Tuesday

Early voting for the November 3rd election gets underway on Tuesday.

Jody O’Brien, with the Hancock County Board of Elections, says don’t be alarmed if you see a line stretching outside.

She says with social distancing requirements and the fact that their office is rather small, most of the line will be outside.

She says their office hours this week will be 8 to 5.

Also beginning Tuesday, absentee ballots will start to be mailed out to people who requested one.

In addition to voting early in person at the board of elections, voters can also mail back or drop off their absentee ballot, and of course just show up to the polls on election day on November 3rd and cast your ballot then.

Get more important election information from the Hancock County Board of Elections by clicking here.