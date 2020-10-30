Early Voting Continues At Hancock County Board Of Elections

A record-breaking number of people are voting early in this election and you still have time to do so.

Early in-person voting will continue at the Hancock County Board of Elections through Monday, the day before election day.

The hours for Saturday are 8 to 4 while the hours for Sunday are 1 to 5.

The hours on Monday will be 8 to 2.

The polls will be open on election day on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Any absentee ballots that have not yet been returned can be placed in the drop box (below) outside the board of elections by 7:30 the night of the election.

Absentee ballots that are mailed back need to be postmarked no later than Monday, November 2nd.

Click here to see what candidates and issues are on the ballot.

The Hancock County Board of Elections is located at 201 East Lincoln Street in Findlay.