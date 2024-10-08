Early Voting Underway For November 5 General Election

Early voting for the November 5th election began on Tuesday, October 8th.

In-person absentee early voting hours at the Hancock County Board of Elections in Findlay are as follows:

October 8 thru 11 – 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

October 15 thru 18 – 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

October 21 thru 25 – 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

October 26 – 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

October 27 – 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

October 28 – 7:30 am to 7:30 pm

October 29 – 7:30 am to 8:30 pm (absentee ballot application deadline – last day to mail absentee ballot)

October 30 thru November 1 – 7:30 am to 7:30 pm

November 2 – 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

November 3 – 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

A few of the races and issues voters will decide on include the race for the Ohio House of Representatives 83rd District seat between Republican Ty Mathews and Democrat Sheila Coressel, the race for Hancock County Common Pleas Court Judge between Phil Riegle and Alex Treece, and Issue 1 which would ban gerrymandering and create a commission of citizens to create the state’s political maps instead of politicians.

Findlay City Schools is putting a 1 percent earned income tax levy on the ballot.

Click here for a full list of issues and races in Hancock County, here for Putnam County, and click here for the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.