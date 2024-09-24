‘Echoes Of Memory’ Alzheimer’s Event To Be Held At UF

(From the Alzheimer’s Association)

Echoes of Memory: Explaining the Alzheimer’s Journey will be held on October 10 at the University of Findlay.

The event will focus on the impact that dementia has on families and detail how the disease journey changes over time, and how to navigate the Alzheimer’s continuum from diagnosis to end of life.

This will be a true community event featuring local experts and organizations:

-Dr. La Mancusa, M.D. – diagnostic process

-Tim Burkart, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, University of Findlay College of Pharmacy – medications and treatment options

-Andrea Sensel, OTD, OTR/L, University of Findlay Occupational Therapy – home safety/modifications for people living with dementia

-Misty Schnipke, RN, Bridge Home Health and Hospice – home health, palliative and hospice care

-Alzheimer’s Association – 10 Warning Signs of Alzhimer’s

Registration is requested by Oct. 3 by calling 419.419.5858 or emailing [email protected].

Local vendor booths will open at 5:00 p.m; dinner served at 5:30 p.m.; presentations from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

“We are grateful to all our community partners and experts offering their time to educate the community on important topics related to Alzheimer’s,” said Pam Myers, senior director, programs for the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio and Central Ohio Chapters. “This will be an uplifting event to help educate and empower families that are facing the challenges of this disease.”

There are 236,200 Ohioans 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. More than 4,900 Ohioans died from Alzheimer’s in 2021. A total of 414,000 Ohio caregivers provide 624 million hours of unpaid care each year valued at over $11.4 billion.