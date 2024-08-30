‘Echoes Of Memory’ Alzheimer’s Event To Be Held

(From the Alzheimer’s Association)

Echoes of Memory: Explaining the Alzheimer’s Journey will be held on October 10 at the University of Findlay.

The event will focus on the impact that dementia has on families, and detail how the disease journey changes over time, and how to navigate the Alzheimer’s continuum from diagnosis to end of life.

This will be a true community event featuring local experts and organizations:

-Dr. La Mancusa, M.D. – diagnostic process

-Tim Burkart, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, University of Findlay College of Pharmacy – medications and treatment options

-Andrea Sensel, OTD, OTR/L, University of Findlay Occupational Therapy – home safety/modifications for people living with dementia

-Misty Schnipke, RN, Bridge Home Health and Hospice – home health, palliative and hospice care

-Alzheimer’s Association – 10 Warning Signs of Alzhimer’s

Local vendor booths will open at 5:00 p.m; dinner served at 5:30 p.m.; presentations from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

The 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, September 14.