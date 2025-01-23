Economic Development Announces New Director Of Strategic Initiatives

(From Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development)

Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development, a division of the Findlay-Hancock County Alliance, is pleased to announce Matt Gilroy is joining as their new Director of Strategic Initiatives.

Gilroy brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as the Director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) in Wauseon, Ohio, since 2014. In this role, he spearheaded business development and project management initiatives. Prior to his time at the FCEDC, Gilroy held the position of Chief Development Officer at Defiance College. He is a Certified Economic Development Practitioner through the Ohio Economic Development Institute and the Ohio Economic Development Association.

Matt has been a member of Rotary International for more than twenty years and has served in several leadership roles including Treasurer of the Fulton County Airport Authority. He also served as President of the Northwest Ohio Regional Economic Development Association (NORED) and currently serves on the Northwest Ohio Development Assistance Corporation (NODAC) Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt to our team,” said Economic Development Executive Director Chris Keller. “His extensive experience in economic development, coupled with his established relationships at regional and state levels, will be invaluable. Matt will play a key role in supporting our economic development efforts, including company retention and expansion, strategic new company attraction, workforce development, community planning, small business assistance, and downtown Findlay development.” Key tasks will include leading business outreach efforts, engaging residential developers and expanding Foreign Trade Zone opportunities.

“The addition of Matt to the Economic Development team will significantly enhance its capabilities,” said Alliance President and CEO Dan Sheaffer. “Our team is already well-organized and effective, and Matt’s expertise will further strengthen our ability to create new opportunities for business and industry in our community.”

Matt graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2002 from Defiance College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing and Management. He and his wife Jennie have two daughters and are relocating to Findlay-Hancock County.