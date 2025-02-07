Economic Development Office Celebrates Friendship With Japan
(From Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development)
A committed friendship with Japan begun 40 years ago by Findlay trailblazers has immeasurably enriched and influenced the community we know today.
We are honored to play a role in maintaining and growing this crucial relationship between business, education and government, shared with The University of Findlay and local city and county government.
Please read this historical piece, celebrating 40 years!