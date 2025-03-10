Eddie George Introduced As New BGSU Football Coach

(From Bowling Green State University)

Eddie George, former All-Pro, Heisman Trophy winner, and the head coach at Tennessee State for the past four years, has been named the new head football coach at Bowling Green State University, Vice President for Athletics Strategy Derek van der Merwe announced today, Sunday, March 9. (video below)

George, Bowling Green’s 21st head football coach, was named the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year in 2024 after leading Tennessee State to a share of the conference championship and an appearance in the NCAA Division I Football Championship. He was also the runner-up for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year award.

“At BGSU, we always emphasize how our people and our community transform this great university and enhance the student experience. Today, we add another transformative leader to this campus in Eddie George,” said Vice President for Athletics Strategy Derek van der Merwe. “Our students are getting someone who has chased success in sports, art, business, and leadership. As our head football coach, he will pursue excellence in all aspects of competition in the arena. More importantly, beyond the arena, he will exemplify what excellence looks like in the classroom, in life, in business, and in relationships with people.”

“We are so pleased to welcome Eddie George back to Ohio as the next head coach of our football program,” said BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers. “Throughout his career in and outside of football, Eddie has embraced innovation and a growth mindset, founded in work ethic with a willingness to embrace continued learning and taking risks, when appropriate. These are core principles at Bowling Green and the reason we are experiencing the momentum we see today. Eddie is uniquely positioned to bring this mindset to our football program, leveraging our momentum and generating excitement in this shifting landscape of collegiate sports. In addition to his experience as a successful DI head coach, Eddie brings a deep understanding of holistic student-athlete development both in sport and in life, and we are excited for his leadership of this program.”

George took over a Tennessee State program that had averaged just over three wins per year in the previous four seasons and led the Tigers to back-to-back winning seasons in 2023 and 2024—their first since 2016-17. The 2024 season was a landmark for TSU, as the team finished with a 9-3 regular-season record, the program’s most wins since 2013, and achieved a No. 19 national ranking, its highest in seven years. He comes to BGSU with a 24-22 head coaching record.

“I am truly excited to be the head coach at Bowling Green State University,” said George. “Bowling Green is a wonderful community that has embraced the school and the athletics department. We are eager to immerse ourselves in the community and help build this program to the greatness it deserves. I am overwhelmed with excitement and joy for the possibilities this opportunity holds. I’m also thrilled to be back in the great state of Ohio, where I played my college football. I look forward to meeting the team, the coaches, everyone in the athletics department and everyone in the BGSU and Bowling Green community.”

Under George’s leadership at TSU, quarterback Draylen Ellis threw for 2,501 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024, earning an HBCU Legacy Bowl invitation. Kick returner CJ Evans led the conference with a 37.4-yard average and two touchdown returns, making the All-Big South-OVC First Team and earning All-America honors. Freshman linebacker Sanders Ellis was named Big South-OVC Defensive Freshman of the Year after recording 72 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss. Defensive back Boogie Trotter and offensive lineman Connor Meadows also earned All-America honors in 2024.

“Eddie George has been a winner in all that he has attempted in his storied career,” said Lieutenant Governor of Ohio, President Emeritus at Youngstown State and former head football coach at Ohio State and Youngstown State Jim Tressel. “His passion for young people and the game of football will serve the Bowling Green Falcon Family very well. I am so happy for Bowling Green and the Great State of Ohio!!”

“Bowling Green is a special place,” said College Football Hall of Fame Head Coach Urban Meyer. “We loved our time there, and to this day, I always check the game scores to see how the Falcons perform each weekend. The passion and tradition of BGSU football are unmatched, and I can’t think of a better ambassador for the Orange and Brown than Eddie George as the next head football coach. His track record of success—both on and off the field—along with his strong work ethic, leadership, and ability to inspire others make him an ideal fit. His experience as a player, coach, and mentor will bring invaluable knowledge and energy to the program, helping to continue elevate BGSU football.”

George played college football at The Ohio State University, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1995. That season, he rushed for a then-school-record 1,927 yards and 24 touchdowns—an average of 148.23 yards per game—while also catching 47 passes for 417 yards and another score. He left Ohio State ranked second in school history in career rushing yards (3,768) and third in rushing touchdowns (44). The Philadelphia native finished his collegiate career with 4,284 all-purpose yards, 45 total touchdowns, and a 5.5 yards-per-carry average.

While at Ohio State, George also won the Doak Walker Award, the Maxwell Award, and the Walter Camp Award. A unanimous All-American in 1995, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

In 1996, George was a first-round draft pick of the then-Houston Oilers. He won the NFL Rookie of the Year award that season and was the Oilers/Titans’ starting tailback through 2003, never missing a start. He was selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls (1997–2000) and helped lead the Titans to a Super Bowl XXXIV appearance.

George is one of only two NFL running backs—along with Jim Brown—to rush for 10,000 yards while never missing a start. Only Walter Payton (170) started more consecutive regular-season games than George (130).

In 2004, George signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys, starting eight games and finishing the season with 432 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He officially retired in 2006.

George’s NFL career totals include 10,441 rushing yards, 268 receptions for 2,227 yards, and 78 touchdowns (68 rushing, 10 receiving).

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. He is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and serves on the board of Music City Baseball.

A native of Philadelphia, George graduated from Ohio State in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science degree in landscape architecture. He later earned an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in 2009.

Beyond football, George has built a successful career in business, philanthropy, and entertainment. He is the managing partner of The Edward George Wealth Management Group, which provides strategic financial planning, wealth management, and legacy-building services. He also founded EDGE Group, a landscape architecture and design firm that focuses on innovative and sustainable design solutions. Through the Tamara and Edward George Legacy Fund, he promotes youth empowerment and community enrichment, and he organizes the annual Eddie George Celebrity Golf Classic, which generates significant funds for scholarships and community initiatives.

George has previously taught The Business of Professional Sports as an adjunct professor at The Ohio State University and Vanderbilt University. Before entering the coaching ranks, he starred as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway (2006) and in the play Topdog/Underdog by Suzan-Lori Parks. His acting career also included a recurring role on NCIS: Los Angeles and appearances in NBC’s American Dream Builders, BET’s The Game, and The Best Man Holiday. In addition to his work in entertainment, he has been a sports commentator and motivational speaker at high-profile events.

George is married to Tamara “Taj” George, a member of the R&B group Sisters with Voices (SWV). They have two sons, Eriq and Jaire. His son Eriq led Tennessee State with 11.5 tackles for loss in 2024, earning second-team All-Big South-OVC honors on the defensive line. His son, Jaire, played football at Vanderbilt (2015-18) as a running back.