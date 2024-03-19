EF-U Tornado Confirmed In Hancock And Seneca Counties

(From WTOL’s Chris Vickers)

Did you know this was a thing?

A third tornado confirmed in our area from last Thursday, March 14th.

It was rated and EF-Unknown.

The reason for the unknown rating is as follows.

During the time it was on the ground from 7:09 to 7:13 pm beginning 4 NNE Vanlue and ending 4 WSW New Riegel it did not cause any damage that could be assessed for an official rating.

So, this counts as a tornado, but just goes unknown for the rating and max winds.