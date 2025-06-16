Effort To Recreate The ‘Old Twin Elm’ Tree

(From Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools)

THANK YOU TO THE OTTAWA-GLANDORF HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1965!!!!!!

Yesterday a number of members of the OGHS Class of 1965 were on hand as Tawa Tree Service planted two Elm trees in front of the high school. The goal is to eventually graft the two trees together to recreate the “Old Twin Elm” tree which was located on the property prior to the high school being built in 1964. The original Twin Elm succumbed to Dutch Elm Disease a few years before construction of the high school began. In 1955 the circumference was measured and determined to be 31 ft . 3 in. by the Ohio Forestry Association and judged to be the largest Amercian Elm tree in the state of Ohio.

Thank you to the Class of 1965 for your help and efforts in attempting to recreate this iconic landmark, which is a key part of a verse of the Ottawa-Glandorf High School Alma Mater.

“Where once stood an old twin elm tree,

Three great school in one are we.

Here we’ll grow in wisdom, courage, and humility.”