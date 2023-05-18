Elementary School Celebrating Land Lab Upgrades

Chamberlin Hill Elementary held a rededication ceremony for its new and improved Land Lab.

The original Land Lab was constructed in 1997 and over the last few years work has been ongoing to improve the area.

The Land Lab now features three additional learning labs for students and three new habitats; wetlands, woodlands, and prairie as well as gardens for the community to enjoy.

The improvements also include outdoor chess and checkers boards, a composting area and more.

We spoke with STEAM Educator Tonya Thorbahn at the dedication about the importance of hands-on, interactive learning.

She said the improvements were made possible by generous donations from area corporations, organizations and community members.

See video from the dedication ceremony below in which students Peilar and Wesley explain the Land Lab to the crowd.