Elementary School Honoring Veterans With Annual Program

Students at Findlay’s Chamberlin Hill Elementary will honor local Veterans during their 26th Annual Veterans Day Program on Friday.

The Veterans will be treated to performances from the students and lunch from Harlan’s BBQ.

The program begins at 10:30 and lunch is at 11:30.

There will also be artwork in the hallways the students made honoring Veterans.

And at 1:45, there will be a parade outside the school in which Veterans can drive through.

When Deb Wickerham started the program 26 years ago she said 25 Veterans were in attendance, and she’s happy to see how much it has grown over the years.

See video from last year’s program below.

Findlay’s Veterans Day Parade is on Sunday.