Elementary Student Killed In School Bus Crash

(ONN) – An elementary school student from Northwestern Local Schools near Springfield was killed Tuesday morning when a minivan collided with a school bus causing the bus to overturn.

The crash happened on State Route 41 (Troy Road) in Clark County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one child was ejected from the school bus and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

23 children were taken to the hospital – one was in serious condition.

53 people were on the bus – 52 students and one driver.

The highway patrol says the driver of the other vehicle and the driver of the bus were injured but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.