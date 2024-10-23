Eligibility Of Thousands Of Ohio Voters Challenged
(ONN) – An Ohio law allowing voter challenges is impacting this year’s election.
The law allows individuals to contest another person’s right to vote.
The purpose of the law is to prevent suspected voter fraud.
Every reported case requires an investigation which means time and money.
More often than not, the claims are rejected.
In Ohio, thousands have been challenged just days before early voting began.
One organization driving this is Election Integrity Network.