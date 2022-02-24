Emergency Food & Shelter Funds Allocated To Hancock County

The United Way of Hancock County says emergency food and shelter funds have been allocated to the county and qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Hancock County has been allocated federal funds through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program (EFSP).

Hancock County will receive two concurrent funds: $24,871 in Phase 39 and $76,872 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA-R) funding, both to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Hancock County cycles for spending from November 2021 until April 2023.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

The Local Board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The Local Board, made up of representative nonprofits, will determine how the funds awarded to Hancock County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

To apply for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds, public or private voluntary agencies must contact Taylor Coote ([email protected]) at the United Way of Hancock County, 318 W. Main Cross St, Findlay, Ohio, or call 419-423-1432.

The deadline to apply for both phases is March 11, 2022.