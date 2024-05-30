Emergency Services In Tiffin Conducting Training Exercises

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

*** ATTENTION TIFFIN RESIDENTS ***

Please be aware that today, members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) will be conducting a training exercise in collaboration with Life Flight.

This unit includes personnel from Tiffin Police, Fostoria Police, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin Fire/EMS, and Fostoria Fire Department. The exercise aims to identify suitable landing sites within Tiffin for use during critical incidents or injuries requiring Life Flight’s assistance.

The training will cover protocols for guiding the helicopter to a safe landing zone, procedures following the landing, and maintaining security while the helicopter is on the ground and preparing to transport an injured person. Four secure locations around Tiffin will be assessed and utilized during this exercise.

The training will commence at 10 AM and continue throughout the day into the early afternoon. Please note, this is only a training exercise, and there is no cause for alarm.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

Chief Pauly