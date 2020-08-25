Employee Dies In Incident At Hancock County Landfill

An employee died in an accident at the Hancock County Sanitary Landfill.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the landfill at 3763 County Road 140 at 3:15 Monday afternoon.

Deputies arrived to find that David Lehman, 70, of Findlay, had become pinned between his vehicle and a dumpster near the dump site.

Lehman was declared dead at the scene by Hanco EMS.

The sheriff’s office says the incident is still under investigation by their office and the Hancock County Coroner’s Office.